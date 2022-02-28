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Are elections being hacked? Damn straight they are!
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13 views • February 28, 2022
This shows how elections are being hacked. Trusted election officials are approving election results as tabulated by the equipment. Partially owned by Dominion Voting Systems. Any country using this equipment is at risk.
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