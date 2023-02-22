Quo Vadis





Feb 21, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Gisella Cardia on the Joy of Touching Heaven.





The following vision of Jesus was on May 5, 2020:





My loves, do not think about the happiness that fills your heart, remember that your lives were marked even before your birth, then I shaped you to my liking.





Your previous life was a succession of mistakes that I allowed, so that one day like this, you could have noticed the difference with me and without me.





Dear brothers, my Father has already established your path and now your joy explodes because you have touched heaven.





I would like you to witness the love of God and that this trust of yours is an example to everyone.





Remember that I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, nothing can pass without my supervision and that of my Father, I am with you, do not fear, I promised that nothing will be missed and now you are seeing it with your own eyes.





I will live in you and accompany you at every step.





I bless you in the name of the Holy Trinity.





Your Jesus.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZmMCyv0Xq_4