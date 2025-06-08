Anxious’ Tommy Harte - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 577

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Tommy Harte, guitarist of the alternative rock band, Anxious, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Ultra Q and Stateside. Anxious is currently supporting their newest album, Bambi.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
2006 Gibson SG Tribute Guitar - https://tidd.ly/4dQ0WkU
D’Addario Strings 10–46 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/je22v0
Dunlop James Hetfield “White Fang” Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55LLVN
Boss WL-60 Wireless System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKrrQM
D’Addario Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Dy1122
Digitech Ricochet Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/rabb7v
Dead Air “Feral” Distortion Pedel - https://tidd.ly/45cDY5A
JHS Bonsai Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aO66qR
Electro-Harmonix EDDY Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKQQGq
TC Electronic Thunderstorm Flanger Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/XmZZbX
Wampler Reflection Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/BnAAry
Electro-Harmonix Freeze Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09OOWR
1 Spot Pro Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXbbGA
Marshall JCM900 SL-X Head (50W) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2aYYE7
Marshall 4x12 Cabinet with Celestion G12-30 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JOOnM
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 6, 2025
Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH ANXIOUS:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/people/Anxious-CT/61553904785226/
Instagram - https://instagram.com/wereanxious
Twitter - https://twitter.com/anxiousct
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:21 Guitar
01:22 Pedalboard
04:27 Amp & Cabinet
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:21Guitar
01:22Pedalboard
04:27Amp & Cabinet