TOP 10 CONSPIRACY THEORIES ☸ THAT TURNED OUT TO BE TRUE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
The truth is stranger than fiction. For this list, we’ll be going over the strangest and most famous conspiracy theories that were actually conspiracy facts. Our countdown includes Roswell Cover-Up, The FBI Spied on Political Activists, Watergate Scandal, and more! Is there a theory you once believed that you now realize was a load of baloney? Tell us in the comments!

