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The Survivors of the Ancient Solar Outburst, Progenitors of the New Society & The Grain from Space [14.09.2021]
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82 views • September 15, 2021
[14.09.2021] Gobekli Tepe https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Gobekli+Tepe&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Could our DNA have been altered thousands of years ago? Explore the secrets of one of the oldest religious site known to man, Gobekli Tepe. Researchers believe the ancient stone carvings tell the story of a progenitor race’s influence on human genetics through agriculture, astronomy and architecture.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
20,214 views Premiered 11 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
466K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_lMoe1hfHFw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Could our DNA have been altered thousands of years ago? Explore the secrets of one of the oldest religious site known to man, Gobekli Tepe. Researchers believe the ancient stone carvings tell the story of a progenitor race’s influence on human genetics through agriculture, astronomy and architecture.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
20,214 views Premiered 11 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
466K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_lMoe1hfHFw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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