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THIS IS HOW NOT TO PRAY!!
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32 views • March 08, 2022
The REEL TRUTH behind Matthew 6:5-6. There is widespread rebellion against Jesus and what he said about prayer... and just about everything else. Have you fallen for it?
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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