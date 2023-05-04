Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JP Morgan Executive Relationship with Epstein
20 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

JP Morgan Executive Relationship with EpsteinA high ranking JP Morgan executive sent an email cracking a joke about Epstein showing up to a concert with Miley Cyrus when she was just sixteen years old. Not only that but JP Morgan allegedly opened private banking and credit card accounts for 18-year-olds said to be in Epstein’s “inner entourage,” joking he was their “Sugar Daddy!”

https://lawandcrime.com/jeffrey-epstein-2/jpmorgans-bombshell-jeffrey-epstein-messages-revealed-execs-joked-about-16-year-old-miley-cyrus-and-sugar-daddy/

https://t.me/PepeMatter/15401

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinsex traffickingjp morgan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket