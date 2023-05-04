JP Morgan Executive Relationship with Epstein

JP Morgan Executive Relationship with EpsteinA high ranking JP Morgan executive sent an email cracking a joke about Epstein showing up to a concert with Miley Cyrus when she was just sixteen years old. Not only that but JP Morgan allegedly opened private banking and credit card accounts for 18-year-olds said to be in Epstein’s “inner entourage,” joking he was their “Sugar Daddy!”

https://lawandcrime.com/jeffrey-epstein-2/jpmorgans-bombshell-jeffrey-epstein-messages-revealed-execs-joked-about-16-year-old-miley-cyrus-and-sugar-daddy/

https://t.me/PepeMatter/15401