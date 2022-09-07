Bioweapon Clotshot Damage Pushed By Operation Warp Speed | Karen Kingston

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It’s getting harder and harder to cover-up the effects of the bioweapon clotshot pushed on us by our tyrannical government. Biotech analyst Karen Kingston reveals who was behind Operation Warp Speed (Obama, Biden, and Congress) and that this mass bioweapon scheme was a coordinated attack planned many years ago.
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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v1iy40p-who-was-behind-operation-warp-speed-congress-biden-and-obama-plotted-mass-b.html