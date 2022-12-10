Create New Account
Vaccine Disaster: Myopericarditis Rate of 2.33% which means 23,300 Cases Per Million
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/531909

摘要：Dr. Peter McCullough said in an interview with THEHIGHWIRE, when Pfizer and Moderna applied for full FDA approval, they got a Biological Licensing Agreement which is not a full approval. It said if they could be approval, they must commit to do the myocarditis study and prospective cohort studies of their vaccines. But they didn’t do that. Their vaccines caused myocarditis rate of 2.33% (23,300 cases per million). Now, they announced they are going to start their cardiac studies on myocarditis. It’s unbelievable！

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

