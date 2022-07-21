Ben Shapiro: Most US Jews aren't Jewish in their identity

Posted 20July2022 Israel National News - Arutz Sheva:

Ben Shapiro warns of the dangers of progressive ideology

When asked if liberals and progressives are “the enemy,” Shapiro said: “I don’t think that liberals and progressives are the enemy as people but I think that the ideas of liberals and progressives are extraordinarily destructive to the social fabric in the United States.”

“In order to have a functioning country you have to have a common philosophy, you have to have a common culture, and you have to have a common history. Progressives in the United States are fighting against all three of these things,” he says.

Shapiro explains that to have a culture, a nation has to have a set of values or ideals.

“When it comes to the culture of the United States that sort of requires you to at least speak the same language. You have to speak in terms of facts. And in the United States you have open debate over whether men and women exist caused by the left. It’s going to be tough to have a conversation with people when words have no meaning. When it comes to history, the left in the United States believes that the history of the United States is an unending series of calamities filled with brutality and evil. And again, you can’t have a nation built that way,” he says.

“The ideas of progressives are extraordinarily dangerous to the social fabric in any country,” he adds.

Read More: http://www.jerusalemcats.com/escape-from-new-york/#ben-shapiro-most-us-jews-arent-jewish-in-their-identity

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/356856





