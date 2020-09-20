© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Les Tontons flingueurs du Covid-19
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • September 20, 2020
31 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRvxIj_JeLM&;feature=youtu.be
Yves Barraud : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6CeKvArSXPA3VJ2VU5vO6A
Luc Montagnier, Didier Raoult, Christian Perronne, Jean-François Toussaint, Laurent Toubiana, Éric Caumes… flinguent le Covid-19 et ceux qui l’exploitent pour nous soumettre et asservir.
Yves Barraud : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6CeKvArSXPA3VJ2VU5vO6A
Luc Montagnier, Didier Raoult, Christian Perronne, Jean-François Toussaint, Laurent Toubiana, Éric Caumes… flinguent le Covid-19 et ceux qui l’exploitent pour nous soumettre et asservir.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.