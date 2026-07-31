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Night Shadows 07.31.2026 – The Ultimate Narcissist is A.I.
Follows TheWay
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The Acclimation Project, Arrival, Lies & That Old Serpent...


Are big data companies hiding a huge debt – Meta, Amazon, X?


Rumbling again about a draft.


“If” we have an election.


Could this invasion of Spain happen here?


__________ HELPFUL LINKS:


Stewart Best's Substack: https://substack.com/@stewartcbest/


Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation: https://narrowwaytruth.com/

   ---> Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.

   ---> Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!


__________


Larry Taylor's Substack: https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/


Larry's Blog: https://www.larrywtaylor.org/


__________


Video Source (Stewart Best's Official): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940/


__________


Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.


His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention (including the Wall Street Journal) and deep state scrutiny.


NBC’s Dateline Show booked him for a show, but then backed off when they found out he had the actual evidence of the truth and they could not control the narrative.


The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) deemed him a “domestic terrorist,” men with long guns showed up at his property, and a black helicopter dropped water balloons as a warning, but the Lord delivered him from it all.


In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.


At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.


He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.

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