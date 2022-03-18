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Their Goal is the Destruction of Russia. - Putin announces that cleaning up Russian society will do the country good in the end ? short clip 031622
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110 views • March 18, 2022
Putin announces that cleaning up Russian society will do the country good in the end 🤔
There are indeed major personnel changes in Russia at the moment. Today, for example, the head of the first Russian TV channel was replaced.
There are indeed major personnel changes in Russia at the moment. Today, for example, the head of the first Russian TV channel was replaced.
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