Dumitru Duduman’s Testimony

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Jan 15, 2024
This is the powerful testimony of a Romanian Pastor called Dumitru Duduman. He has been through many tortures and survived the electric chair not only once, but twice! God gave him a warning for America, and today Pastor Stan reminds of everything Dumitru had to go through to get this important warning to our Nation.
