© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cage - Fire And Metal (Jesus vs Satan)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • December 17, 2020
I've got a 100 Cage videos to upload..... this one from their great album, Hell Destroyer
Children of devastation, we have hell on the run
We are seizing salvation with the fire and metal from our guns
Slaying remnants of legions, blast them down as they run
Victimized by a treason - Megadeath by megatons
One mighty nation under god
It's kill or be killed - So kill them all
Fire and metal will meet - Eye for an eye
Vengeance is coming, you better retreat - Eye for an eye
The sleeper has awakened now our justice will be done
Rewriting the lines in the sand - Revelate them
Striking down the forsaken with unspeakable rage
For our fallen this modern crusade - Extermination
One mighty nation under god
It's kill or be killed - So kill them all
Fire and metal will meet - Eye for an eye
Vengeance is coming, you better retreat - Eye for an eye
Forever will freedom be saved - Eye for an eye
By soldiers that fight from the home of the brave - Eye for an eye
Fire and metal will meet tonight
Fire and metal we will unite
Fire and metal will meet tonight
Fire and metal they will ignite
Fire and metal will ignite
Children of devastation, we have hell on the run
We are seizing salvation with the fire and metal from our guns
Slaying remnants of legions, blast them down as they run
Victimized by a treason - Megadeath by megatons
One mighty nation under god
It's kill or be killed - So kill them all
Fire and metal will meet - Eye for an eye
Vengeance is coming, you better retreat - Eye for an eye
The sleeper has awakened now our justice will be done
Rewriting the lines in the sand - Revelate them
Striking down the forsaken with unspeakable rage
For our fallen this modern crusade - Extermination
One mighty nation under god
It's kill or be killed - So kill them all
Fire and metal will meet - Eye for an eye
Vengeance is coming, you better retreat - Eye for an eye
Forever will freedom be saved - Eye for an eye
By soldiers that fight from the home of the brave - Eye for an eye
Fire and metal will meet tonight
Fire and metal we will unite
Fire and metal will meet tonight
Fire and metal they will ignite
Fire and metal will ignite
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.