Cage - Fire And Metal (Jesus vs Satan)

I've got a 100 Cage videos to upload..... this one from their great album, Hell Destroyer



Children of devastation, we have hell on the run

We are seizing salvation with the fire and metal from our guns

Slaying remnants of legions, blast them down as they run

Victimized by a treason - Megadeath by megatons



One mighty nation under god

It's kill or be killed - So kill them all



Fire and metal will meet - Eye for an eye

Vengeance is coming, you better retreat - Eye for an eye



The sleeper has awakened now our justice will be done

Rewriting the lines in the sand - Revelate them

Striking down the forsaken with unspeakable rage

For our fallen this modern crusade - Extermination



One mighty nation under god

It's kill or be killed - So kill them all



Fire and metal will meet - Eye for an eye

Vengeance is coming, you better retreat - Eye for an eye

Forever will freedom be saved - Eye for an eye



By soldiers that fight from the home of the brave - Eye for an eye



Fire and metal will meet tonight

Fire and metal we will unite

Fire and metal will meet tonight

Fire and metal they will ignite

Fire and metal will ignite