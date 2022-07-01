Exclusive CPS Survivior Endured Horror, Eye Witness Testimony Of Permanent, Life-Changing Abuse(0)

Stew Peters Show.





CPS is allowing Child Sex Trafficking in their homes?! Kajal Emmett tells her story about the horrific circumstances she was placed in as a child in CPS. Because of her past, she is now using her future dedicated to God, and strengthening her body through exercise!





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