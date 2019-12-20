Hearing Gods Voice Part 3: Blocks to hearing God

Hearing God’s Voice Part 3: Blocks to Hearing God Summary: - Cessationism - Asking the wrong question - Unforgiveness - Having a bad image of God in your mind/ feeling unworthy - Resenting God - Sin - Pride / Selfish Motives - Doubt - Fear - Abuse - Your own rules - Wilderness Please subscribe and keep an eye out for these upcoming videos if you're interested in any of these subjects. Subjects I will cover are: Sharing my dreams/visions Faith New Age discernment Narcissism/ Narcissism Abuse Narcissism in the bible Narcissism in the JW DP/DR (DePersonalisation/DeRealisation) And much more… Please let me know in the comments if there is anything else you want me to cover and I'll do my best to include it! Email me at: [email protected]

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