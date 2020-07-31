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Hillman Publishing Supports Parents Who Educate Their Children At Home
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11 views • July 31, 2020
Come by our location and help your child create their own content or buy any of our products that can help out all ages of children who learn from home.
As a person who was educated at home and in the state system, I support home schooling and know that the best education any child can receive is from both* of their biological parents.
We have many school supplies and offer many classes for children and adults. Some are free and some are paid. Please contact https://brax.me/s/publish for more information.
As a person who was educated at home and in the state system, I support home schooling and know that the best education any child can receive is from both* of their biological parents.
We have many school supplies and offer many classes for children and adults. Some are free and some are paid. Please contact https://brax.me/s/publish for more information.
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