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The Patriot Hour: Super EMP & WW3 The Next Act? [13.03.2022]
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91 views • March 13, 2022
'What Is The Next Act In The Game They Are Playing?'
Fawn63, 3 hours ago:
We can be sure of one thing....bad actors from any side of the Deep State/Lucifarians will do a FF or the real thing. Whatever the media is reporting has been proven to be false... doctored videos... disinfo. DJT was being kind when he called it Fake News.
What isn't fake? The Bible and Jesus being our Only Savior!
Michael, God Bless you and yours. Please pray for discernment as to who you're listening to and hosting.
The Patriot Hour
Published March 13, 2022
593 Views
https://rumble.com/vx9wgb-super-emp-and-ww3-the-next-act.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Fawn63, 3 hours ago:
We can be sure of one thing....bad actors from any side of the Deep State/Lucifarians will do a FF or the real thing. Whatever the media is reporting has been proven to be false... doctored videos... disinfo. DJT was being kind when he called it Fake News.
What isn't fake? The Bible and Jesus being our Only Savior!
Michael, God Bless you and yours. Please pray for discernment as to who you're listening to and hosting.
The Patriot Hour
Published March 13, 2022
593 Views
https://rumble.com/vx9wgb-super-emp-and-ww3-the-next-act.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
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