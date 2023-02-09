https://gettr.com/post/p27r4jtca58

2/8/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP spy balloon incident indicates that the US has no idea about the intelligence of the CCP, its military layout around the world, and its military technology, strategy, and tactics! The CCP won this asymmetric war 100%, and this would be the most glorious moment of Xi Jinping’s lifetime. It’s the inevitable result of America following the money and worshiping Satan - the CCP. Brothers and sisters, please don’t be naive anymore.

#CCPspyballoon #US #CCPmilitaryintel #XiJinping





2/8/2023 文贵直播：中共间谍气球事件表明，美国对中共的情报、在全世界的军事布局以及军事科技、战略和战术一无所知！中共100%赢了这场不对称战争，而且这将是习死皇一生最辉煌的时刻，这也是美国信仰金钱和中共撒旦的必然结果；兄弟姐妹们，千万不要再天真了！

#中共间谍气球 #美国 #中共军情 #习近平



