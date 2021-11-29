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Drs. Peter McCullough, Mark Sherwood, Andrew Kaufman, Paul Thomas, Henry Ealy, Jim Meehan etc. on COVID-19 Early Treatment Avoiding Hospitals
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201 views • November 29, 2021
Vaccine Secrets, Episode 6. All the thousands of studies for HCQ, ivermectin etc.: https://c19study.com/
Errata in video: Kaufman's allopathic specialty is in (Forensic) Psychiatry, not Anesthesiology. https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/bio-credentials/
Jim Meehan MD https://meehanmd.com/
Dr. Christiane Northrup https://www.grassrootshealth.net/
Errata in video: Kaufman's allopathic specialty is in (Forensic) Psychiatry, not Anesthesiology. https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/bio-credentials/
Jim Meehan MD https://meehanmd.com/
Dr. Christiane Northrup https://www.grassrootshealth.net/
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