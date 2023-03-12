Candidate for Attorney General AZ Abe Hamadeh: The CCP has a long game plan, and they have this patience that Americans don't have

https://gettr.com/post/p2b0zxu0e74

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Candidate for Attorney General AZ Abe Hamadeh @abrahamhamadeh: The CCP has a long game plan, and they have this patience that Americans don't have. American presidents only have a presidency of four years. They say that they can wait for the Americans. So that requires the media right now with NFSC to make sure we're all highlighting the fact that what the Chinese Communist Party is doing.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 亚利桑那州总检察长候选人阿贝·哈马德: 中共持有的是长期计划，他们有美国人没有的耐心。美国总统只有四年任期，因此中共说他们可以等着美国换领导人。所以媒体和新中国联邦一定要着重报道正在开展的各项行动。



