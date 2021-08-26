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TruNews - 8/26/21*
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80 views • August 26, 2021
Aug 26, 2021
"BIDEN’S BLOODY HANDS: U.S. TROOPS DEAD IN KABUL"
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Edward Szall provide updates on the Bloody Biden tragedy taking place in Afghanistan, as the administration attempts to ‘manage the optics’ of dead Americans. The team also provides updates on COVID and mask mandates, and the installation of Coronavirus concentration camps in Australia. NYC Administrator William Castro returns, giving an update on the New York Anti-Vax Rally on Wednesday.
In the final segment, Edward and Doc speak with a brave nurse from Ohio named Maddie, who shares with the audience her story of standing up against mandates and standing tall for her faith.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/26/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/bidens-bloody-hands-us-troops-dead-in-kabul
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
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🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
*mirror
"BIDEN’S BLOODY HANDS: U.S. TROOPS DEAD IN KABUL"
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Edward Szall provide updates on the Bloody Biden tragedy taking place in Afghanistan, as the administration attempts to ‘manage the optics’ of dead Americans. The team also provides updates on COVID and mask mandates, and the installation of Coronavirus concentration camps in Australia. NYC Administrator William Castro returns, giving an update on the New York Anti-Vax Rally on Wednesday.
In the final segment, Edward and Doc speak with a brave nurse from Ohio named Maddie, who shares with the audience her story of standing up against mandates and standing tall for her faith.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/26/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/bidens-bloody-hands-us-troops-dead-in-kabul
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
*mirror
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