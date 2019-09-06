© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Zionist Israel is Robbing America Blind!
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • September 06, 2019
To those that know the truth about Rothschild Zionists this video does not explain why US Corp would give these funds to Rothschild .... it is because Crown Corp - Vatican created US Corp which overthrew the organic United States (unincorporated) and The United States of America.
Understand that the Rothschild - Synagogue of Satan threat is real - Read California Government Code 1027.5, https://codes.findlaw.com/ca/government-code/gov-sect-1027-5.html
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1776
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1969
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/bankers-manifesto-1892
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/flashback-1869-plan-for-jewish-world-domination
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/truth-bombs/truth-bombs-list/272-dear-america-meet-your-shadow-government
Understand that the Rothschild - Synagogue of Satan threat is real - Read California Government Code 1027.5, https://codes.findlaw.com/ca/government-code/gov-sect-1027-5.html
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1776
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/main-nwo-agenda-1969
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/bankers-manifesto-1892
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/nwo-edu-101/flashback-1869-plan-for-jewish-world-domination
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/truth-bombs/truth-bombs-list/272-dear-america-meet-your-shadow-government
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.