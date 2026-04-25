The SPLC Hoax

A Total Inversion Of Reality

* This wasn’t some informant scheme.

* This was a false flag operation that resulted in division and death.

* It is a circular process: you must fund racists to get racism to then fund more racists.

* If there is no racism or homelessness or border crisis, then there is no $.

* These aren’t just problems; they are business models.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (24 April 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6393840994112