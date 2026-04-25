The SPLC Hoax

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A Total Inversion Of Reality
* This wasn’t some informant scheme.
* This was a false flag operation that resulted in division and death.
* It is a circular process: you must fund racists to get racism to then fund more racists.
* If there is no racism or homelessness or border crisis, then there is no $.
* These aren’t just problems; they are business models.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (24 April 2026)