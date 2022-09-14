'Madam Speaker, You Are Not God!' Madison Cawthorn HUMILIATES Nancy Pelosi in Fierce BATTLE

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Congress: The gentleman from North Carolina seeks recognition. He addresses Madam Speaker. You are not God. Let me assure you that your will, will not bow the knew of my country men and refuse to head your callous demands. Threaten others about their own personal medical decisions. It's nothing short of a medical apartheid. Mirror