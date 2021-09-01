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August 31 - #ArrestJoeBidenForTreason Commie Joe LIES to the world, America humiliated
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11 views • September 01, 2021
Commie Joe Biden has caused the biggest crisis in 60+ years and was bragging about ending rescue flights early and how successful his retreat from Afghanistan was as he left more than 20,000 American Citizens stranded, gave our enemies over 80 BILLION dollars in state of the art military hardware including over 600,000 machine guns, millions of rounds of ammo, Semtex and C4 explosives, MRAPS, armored personal carriers, attack helicopters and planes, spy planes, night vision, IR lasers, body armor, and the Names and locations of EVERY American and person that helped America! That is MULTIPLE counts of Treason!
My thoughts on the horrible news of today as well as my thoughts on what is really happening and what I think is yet to come are coming up in this video.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
My thoughts on the horrible news of today as well as my thoughts on what is really happening and what I think is yet to come are coming up in this video.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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