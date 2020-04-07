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Is the Coronavirus a Fulfillment of Bible Prophecy?
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24 views • April 07, 2020
As the death toll and spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) around the world increases, many people are asking questions. What is the coronavirus and how does it relate to Bible prophecy? Sincere truthseekers should be careful about interpreting prophecy from newspaper headlines. However, while the coronovirus may be being hyped up, it may also play a significant role with regard to the end times. Jesus predicted many signs of the times in the final days before his return, including wars and rumors of wars, famines and pestilences, which may well include the coronavirus. However, he also told his followers not to worry because these events would not mark the end... just yet. This video explores the mounting role China is playing in the world and how China may use this current situation in a way that fulfills other significant predictions Jesus and prophets, like Daniel, made.
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