‘Loneliest Man in the World’ Xi Jinping Is ‘Judge, Jury and Executioner’ of Chinese System

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https://gnews.org/post/p19ar0284
08/14/2022 Sky News Australia: The Center for Independent Studies’ Salvatore Babones comments on Chinese President Xi Jinping “ He is the loneliest man in the world, because he has no natural friends. Xi Jinping has three jobs: he’s the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, he’s the president of China and he’s the chairman of the Central Military Commission of China. This makes him the judge, jury and executioner of the entire Chinese system”.