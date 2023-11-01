Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 20 - Oct 30, 2023 - Todd Lewis reveals advantages of MIMBLEWIMBLE for privacy crypto
Todd Lewis, a Mimblewimble developer from BrickAbode.com, explains the advantages of the Mimblewimble blockchain protocol for privacy, scalability, algorithmic simplicity and more. MW is the protocol used in Epic Cash and a number of other private crypto projects.



Keywords
mike adamsprivacymoneycryptofinancedecentralizationdecentralizedepic cashtodd pitnermimblewimbletodd lewis

