Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Since Miles Guo Started his whistle-blowing, he was attacked by the CCP such as legal cases, assassination, and hacking
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
917 Subscribers
Shop now
1 view
Published 21 hours ago

2023.08.03 Ava on Matta of Fact

Since Miles Guo Started his whistle-blowing, he was attacked by the CCP such as legal cases, assassination, and hacking.

自从郭文贵先生开始爆料以来，中共对他开始各种各样的攻击：法律诉讼、暗杀、黑客攻击等等。

#NFSC @theeman0924 @ryanmatta

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket