2023.08.03 Ava on Matta of Fact
Since Miles Guo Started his whistle-blowing, he was attacked by the CCP such as legal cases, assassination, and hacking.
自从郭文贵先生开始爆料以来，中共对他开始各种各样的攻击：法律诉讼、暗杀、黑客攻击等等。
#NFSC @theeman0924 @ryanmatta
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.