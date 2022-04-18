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Mariupol Road Of Death Ilicha (Warning: Dead Bodies) [English subtitles]
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143 views • April 18, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. Apr 18, 2022 English Subtitles.
War is horrible and has caused the death of thousands of civilians. I report on the scene of a street outside the Ilicha steel plant where 100s of bodies lay and I talk to the locals about what happened there.
FActs matter and I am digging deeper than anyone. LET god be with these poor peoples families.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUask2cfFh4
War is horrible and has caused the death of thousands of civilians. I report on the scene of a street outside the Ilicha steel plant where 100s of bodies lay and I talk to the locals about what happened there.
FActs matter and I am digging deeper than anyone. LET god be with these poor peoples families.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUask2cfFh4
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