Vaccines have caused 20% excess mortality in the U.S. notes Edward Dowd

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The vaccines have also caused an additional 4 million Americans to become disabled, notes Edward Dowd.
Edward Dowd on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks on 15 August 2022, which is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v1g7jep-edward-dowd-the-biggest-scandal-in-history-of-the-u.s.-is-about-to-be-expos.html
Mirrored - Larry Hobbs, Fat News