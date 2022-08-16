Miles Guo: The U.S. and the West have decided to cut off the CCP’s access to any EDA software, and the next outcome of technological decoupling is the internet shutdowns in Communist China

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8/15/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Nearly all the EDA-related intellectual property rights are owned by the G7 countries. The U.S. and the West have decided to cut off the CCP’s access to any EDA software, and the next outcome of technological decoupling is the internet shutdowns in Communist China