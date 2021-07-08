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MIrror: The POWER GRID Collapse _ What the Media ISN'T Telling You!! will be uploaded
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403 views • July 08, 2021
Friday July 9, 2021 the World Economic Forum with an event called "Cyber Polygon" where they will bring on chain events to see what the world would be like without power and infra structure: no cell-phones .no internet connections, no food transportation, no gasoline, no hospitals, everything completely wiped out. In 2019 they discussed what would happen if a pandemic hit and we got one. That's why this Forum points to expectations of a Power Grid collapse.
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