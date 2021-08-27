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Child Covid Tested by Hotel Quarantine In Australia
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262 views • August 27, 2021
Hotel in Australia quarantines and performs covid test on a child. They swab his nasal cavity breaking the blood brain barrier resulting in a heavy nosebleed. This is criminal. We need to hold the monsters who do this liable and accountable. A society that throws their children into the volcano to apease their false idols to save the elders is morally bankrupt in the worse possible way.
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