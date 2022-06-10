Gerald Celente: Time to Build a New America Based on Freedom and Peace

Today on TruNews, host Rick Wiles welcomes Gerald Celente, publisher of Trends Journal, as they comment on the continuing conflict in Ukraine and Russia, and also the headlines here in the US.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 6/10/22

Trends Journal - https://trendsresearch.com/

It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

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