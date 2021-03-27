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La Preuve de leurs Mensonges ! Silvano Trotta
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21 views • March 27, 2021
26 mars 2021 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/2603:3
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
@SilvanoTrotta
Il y a un an presque, You Tube me censurait une émission à 1,3 millions de vues, sur les traitements aux antibiotiques qui donnaient des résultats spectaculaires. Dans le même temps je me suis fais attaquer par tous les médias ! Un an après, voici la preuve de leurs mensonges ! Internet a de la mémoire.
https://t.me/trottasilvano
https://vk.com/silvano67
https://blog-gerard.maudrux.fr
Vidéo du 11 avril : https://www.brighteon.com/c2146874-b15d-4d4f-a09d-fa319c2d51ce
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
@SilvanoTrotta
Il y a un an presque, You Tube me censurait une émission à 1,3 millions de vues, sur les traitements aux antibiotiques qui donnaient des résultats spectaculaires. Dans le même temps je me suis fais attaquer par tous les médias ! Un an après, voici la preuve de leurs mensonges ! Internet a de la mémoire.
https://t.me/trottasilvano
https://vk.com/silvano67
https://blog-gerard.maudrux.fr
Vidéo du 11 avril : https://www.brighteon.com/c2146874-b15d-4d4f-a09d-fa319c2d51ce
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