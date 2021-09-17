© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"JOE BIDEN, GO FUCK YOURSELF" [2021-09-13] - TERESA MARIE FELIX (VIDEO)
Follow
5
Share
Report
240 views • September 17, 2021
"JOE BIDEN, GO FUCK YOURSELF" [2021-09-13] - TERESA MARIE FELIX (VIDEO)
Beijing Biden mandates school employees to take the Death Jab or lose their jobs. Teresa Marie Felix and all of her employees that cook and serve school meals have had enough of the BS. The Fake Mainstream Media News keeps pushing the Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic lies. The majority of Americans love Freedoms more than anything else. Nearly 75% of the silent majority that WILL NOT GET THE DEATH JAB, and are starting to stand up and be heard, like the rest of the world has been doing since March 2020. Stop beLIEving the fake news and globalist government politicians, they lied about everything, including the numbers of vaxxed Americans. The TRUTH is most Americans are NOT VAXXED and will never get VAXXED, no matter the level of fake news, lies, deceit, propaganda, coercion, and threats.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Teresa Marie Felix @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@tee802vt?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Beijing Biden mandates school employees to take the Death Jab or lose their jobs. Teresa Marie Felix and all of her employees that cook and serve school meals have had enough of the BS. The Fake Mainstream Media News keeps pushing the Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic lies. The majority of Americans love Freedoms more than anything else. Nearly 75% of the silent majority that WILL NOT GET THE DEATH JAB, and are starting to stand up and be heard, like the rest of the world has been doing since March 2020. Stop beLIEving the fake news and globalist government politicians, they lied about everything, including the numbers of vaxxed Americans. The TRUTH is most Americans are NOT VAXXED and will never get VAXXED, no matter the level of fake news, lies, deceit, propaganda, coercion, and threats.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Teresa Marie Felix @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@tee802vt?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.