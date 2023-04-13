Joe's Take on the Bud Light Controversy
If the globalists are tanking beer sales to hurt the local economies, then....
BUY BUD LIGHT TO PISS OFF THE GLOBALISTS! [HIDE IT WITH A COKE BEER KOOZIE]
"I've never seen such little sales [as] in this past few days ... If People don't buy this beer, I don't make money, and I can't feed my family."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.