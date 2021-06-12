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GIMME SHELTER - PATTY SMITH BAND
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41 views • June 12, 2021
Patty's version but with original stones intro at the end! Some crazy film.
Sensibilities are made to be broken not people and lives.Despite oppression, government and taxes the human spirit prevails.
We must unite and fight for the return of our world while we still have one.
Sensibilities are made to be broken not people and lives.Despite oppression, government and taxes the human spirit prevails.
We must unite and fight for the return of our world while we still have one.
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