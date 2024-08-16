BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Ignored "Fundamental Principle" of the American Revolution
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
365 followers
24 views • 8 months ago

Think the American Revolution was just about taxes and tea parties? Think again. The real battle was over a much deeper issue: the colonists' unwavering belief in their right to local, self-government vs a British claim of unlimited power. James Madison called this clash the “fundamental principle on which our independence itself was declared.” But he was far from alone. In this episode, we’ll dive into the insights of Madison, plus more from people like Jefferson, Hancock, Paine, and others to uncover the forgotten truth behind the Revolution.

Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 16, 2024

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistoryjames madisonlibertarianfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutiondeclaratory act
