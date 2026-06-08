Trump BEGS Iran to please stop attacking Israel

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“What I would suggest to Iran: You’ve shot your missiles. That’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal,”
He also claimed that Israeli strikes on Beirut were not coordinated with the US and added that he was “not happy about it.”
Source @Fox News
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