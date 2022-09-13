Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US to Hold Economic Talks With Asian Nations to Counter China
0 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/post/p1kl68775

09/07/2022 The US is set to host the first gathering of Asian nations on an economic agreement envisioned by the Biden administration as a counter to China’s rising influence in the region. The Indo-Pacific economic framework (or IPEF) is not a traditional Free Trade Agreement. It’s more focused on ways to build trade, and with these 14 nations, to improve supply chains, to build clean energy initiatives, decarbonisation as the main goal and also the infrastructure to do that, also deals with taxes and anti-corruption

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket