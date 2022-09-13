US to Hold Economic Talks With Asian Nations to Counter China

https://gnews.org/post/p1kl68775

09/07/2022 The US is set to host the first gathering of Asian nations on an economic agreement envisioned by the Biden administration as a counter to China’s rising influence in the region. The Indo-Pacific economic framework (or IPEF) is not a traditional Free Trade Agreement. It’s more focused on ways to build trade, and with these 14 nations, to improve supply chains, to build clean energy initiatives, decarbonisation as the main goal and also the infrastructure to do that, also deals with taxes and anti-corruption

