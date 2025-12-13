The Humans (1992, Mega Drive)

The Humans (also known as Evolution: Dino Dudes, Dino Dudes or Dinolympics) is an action puzzle game developed by British company Imagitec Design and published by Gametek. It was only released in North America, except an import release in Australia and a Sega Channel release in Europe. The game also came out for PC, Amiga, Lynx, SNES, Game Boy, Jaguar and Atari ST. Port to Game Gear and Sega Mega CD were in development, but got cancelled.



You take control of a tribe of prehistoric humans in a cartoon-like prehistoric scenario. You need to guide them through various levels and help them evolve and find inventions.



The game is a mix between Lemmings, Lode Runner and The Lost Vikings. In each level, you get a a number of humans from your tribe to control and a goal. You need to either reach the exit or fulfill or task like getting an invention or freeing a trapped human. Unlike Lemmings, you control the humans directly. You can change between them any time. You can use several commands. A human can pick up objects or raise his arms to function as a human ladder. Picking up an object will give a different set of commands. For example, a spear can used for pole jumping, stabbing or throwing. If a humans dies, he is replaced by another one from your tribe. If you loose all humans or do not have enough left to meet the requirements of the next level, it's game over. An unfinished level can be restarted, and you can also find new members for your tribe in some levels.