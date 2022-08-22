Stop Alzheimer's Now, Part 1 - Stimulate repair and growth of new brain cells. Quiet the Chronic Brain Inflammation. Bruce Fife, N.D.

Book Title: Stop Alzheimers Now - How to Prevent and Reverse Dementia, Parkinsons, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders

www.CoconutResearchCenter.org

"This article focuses on three major causal factors in neurological (brain inflammation) disorders: 1.) lack of healthy ketones 2.) heavy metal (aluminum) overload and 3.) possible underlying chronic GI tract infection or inflammation (SIBO), often a candida albicans overgrowth." ~ www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthAluminum.html

"Combining coconut ketones with a proper diet can stop Alzheimer's dead in its tracks and bring about substantial improvement....Can Alzheimer's be cured? The program outlined in this book is designed to provide the brain with all the nutrients necessary to quiet chronic inflammation, stop free-radical destruction, energize the brain cells, and stimulate repair and growth of new brain cells; thus allowing the brain to heal itself. With coconut ketones and a proper diet Alzheimer's can be conquered." ~ Dr. Bruce Fife, Naturopathic Physician, Certified Nutritionist. www.CoconutResearchCenter.org

"Dr. Bruce Fife, C.N., N.D., is a certified nutritionist, and naturopathic physician. He has written over 20 books. Dr. Fife is the author of 18 books including Saturated Fat May Save Your Life, Stop Autism Now - A Parent's Guide to Preventing and Reversing Autism Spectrum Disorders, Stop Alzheimers Now - How to Prevent and Reverse Dementia, Parkinsons, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, and Other Neurodegenerative Disorders, The Coconut Oil Miracle (formerly titled The Healing Miracles of Coconut Oil), and Health Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation . He is the director of the Southern Colorado chapter of the Weston A. Price Foundation."



