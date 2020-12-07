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Wisconsin "Magically" Flips from Sizable Trump Advantage- the Republic is Undermined
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88 views • December 07, 2020
The state of Wisconsin, with Donald Trump sizably had the entire day, somehow magically flipped from result in Milwaukee that just happened to be mail in ballots. The fact is, with no clear winner, the institutions of our republic or under direct attack by the Democratic establishment that will do anything to get their hands on the reins of power.
This will of course also happened in North Carolina and Georgia and likely Pennsylvania given the fact that attorney general Josh ShaPiro has stated that under no circumstances after the votes are counted with Trump win, even taunting Donald Trump that he's lost in court against him.
#electionfraud #wisconsinvote #2020election
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
This will of course also happened in North Carolina and Georgia and likely Pennsylvania given the fact that attorney general Josh ShaPiro has stated that under no circumstances after the votes are counted with Trump win, even taunting Donald Trump that he's lost in court against him.
#electionfraud #wisconsinvote #2020election
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
politicsdonald trumpelection 2020joe bidenusaus politicspennsylvaniavoter suppressionmilwaukeewisconsinfair electionsvoting machinesfraudulent electionfraud wisconsinwisconsin votesinstitutions of our republicthe republic of the united statesjosh shapirovoter friedmailin votesgreen baymilwaukee votes
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