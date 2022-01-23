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X22 Report A 01. 23. 22.
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231 views • January 23, 2022
Ep. 2684a - The [CB] Is Left With No Choice, They Are Now Pushing It All, People Are Fighting Back
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The [CB] is now pushing the Great Reset/Green Deal. They are completely exposed and this gives the people to fight back which they are doing, this will spread around the world. The supply chain problems are accelerating and they are now telling those in DC to start rationing their food. The push is to usher in the CBDC.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Yourself From Rolling Blackouts Here:
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code "X20" for 20% OFF ^^^
The [CB] is now pushing the Great Reset/Green Deal. They are completely exposed and this gives the people to fight back which they are doing, this will spread around the world. The supply chain problems are accelerating and they are now telling those in DC to start rationing their food. The push is to usher in the CBDC.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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