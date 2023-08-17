LAHAINA FIRE LEAVES JEW GOVERNOR'S HOUSE, MAJOR HOTEL UNTOUCHED

Absolutely incredible how selective this "wild" fire was! Jewish assets left untouched. Properties belonging to the Hawaiian people incinerated with microwave weapons. Let's hope the Hawaiian people come together now to use their spiritual power (they are a VERY spiritually powerful people) to expel these filthy creatures from all of Hawaii and from the Earth. And let's gather the rest of Mankind to join with them in an intention to GET THESE CREATURES OFF THE EARTH.

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzl1ujd89dLz/

