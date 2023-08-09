Create New Account
MUST WATCH! Dr David Martin's presentation during the International Covid Summit
The Patriot's Corner
I have never posted a video on any of the video platforms available to all of us, but when I ran across this one, I quickly formed the opinion that this is something that everyone in the world should see, and it was, surprisingly, on YouTube, but probably wouldn't be for long.  I posted it on all of my social media accounts, but could not get any peace that I had done enough, so I am going further to get this posted everywhere I possibly can.

